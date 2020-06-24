Eiza González: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Timothee Chalamet Was Pictured Kissing

Eiza González made headlines for her passionate pool date with Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet. But like the ‘Little Women’ star, Eiza has an impressive acting resume of her own!

Eiza González, 30, wasn’t alone when she made a visit to Cabo San Lucas in her home country of Mexico. Call Me by Your Name star Timothée Chalamet, 24, accompanied the actress, and photos of the new couple kissing by a pool were published by TMZ on June 23! This is the first time Eiza and Timothée have been romantically tied together (Timothée confirmed that he was single in an April 2020 interview for British Vogue, thus signaling the end of his one-year romance with model Lily-Rose Depp).

Although this relationship is fresh, there was no shortage of affection between Eiza and Timothée! The big-screen stars shared a sweet (and very public) kiss during their poolside date. At one point, Timothée even hopped on the guitar to play his new lady a tune. Now, learn more about Eiza, although the actress hardly needs an introduction. Her name has already taken over Twitter, thanks to her aforementioned PDA photos with The King star!

1. Eiza launched to fame in a Mexican telenovela. Eiza, who’s bilingual in Spanish and English, got her big break in the Mexican telenovela Lola, érase una vez (Lola, Once Upon a Time) that aired between 2007-2008. This soon led to another leading role in Nickelodeon Latin America’s telenovela Sueña conmigo, which aired between 2010-2011.

2. She landed another major leading role on a famous television show. Eiza made the switch to English-speaking roles after her move to Los Angeles in 2013, which soon led to her breakthrough role in American entertainment: Santanico Pandemonium in From Dusk till Dawn: The Series. The vampire horror show ran between 2014-2016.

3. You may recognize Eiza in big-budget films. Eiza most memorably starred as Monica “Darling” Castello in Baby Driver, Nyssiana in Alita: Battle Angel and Madam M/Magarita in Hobbs & Shaw.

4. Eiza is a singer as well! Despite her busy acting career, Eiza still found time to put out two studio albums: Contracorriente (released in 2009) and Te Acordarás de Mí (released in 2012).

5. She has a soft spot for famous hunks. Timothee’s not the only one! Eiza has also dated Liam Hemsworth, Josh Duhamel and Brazillian businessman Pepe Díaz.