Timothee Chalamet Rocks Head To Toe Leather Suit In NYC Amid Kylie Jenner Romance News

Kylie Jenner is one lucky lady, if she really is dating Timothee Chalamet, because the actor was looking snatched when he filmed a commercial on April 19. The Dune star, 27, wore a black leather suit as he shot a Chanel commercial directed by Martin Scorsese in New York City. Timothee, who is rumored to be in a “casual” relationship with Kylie, 25, looked so handsome in his head-to-toe leather outfit, which included matching lace boots. Timothee let his signature shaggy brunette hair down for the commercial shoot.

Timothee’s NYC appearance comes two days after Entertainment Tonight reported that Timothee and Kylie are “keeping things casual” amidst their budding romance. The outlet claimed, via an inside source, that while the pair’s relationship “is not serious, Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothee and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Timothee and Kylie were reported to be seeing each other earlier in April, and a video of them allegedly chatting it up at a Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture showcase at Paris Fashion Week immediately surfaced. They have since been linked several times. For instance, Kylie’s car was reportedly spotted at Timothée’s Beverly Hills mansion on April 13. It was then reported that they had met up the week prior at Tito’s Tacos after Kylie’s car picked up the Bones And All star from an art show in Santa Monica.

It’s not clear how Timothee and Kylie first became acquainted, but a source said that the Oscar nominee is friends with the makeup mogul’s older sister, Kendall Jenner. They added, “So it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.” If Kylie does officially start dating Timothee, it’ll be her first public relationship after her Dec. 2022 breakup with her on-and-off boyfriend and the father of her two kids, Travis Scott.