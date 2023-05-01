Kylie Jenner Is Red Hot In One Sleeve Crimson Gown With Silky Blue Lining & Matching Jacket At The Met Gala

There have been tons of rumors that the Kardashian-Jenner family didn’t receive invites to the 2023 Met Gala. Clearly that wasn’t the case, as Kylie Jenner just arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC looking as fabulous as ever! Upon arrival, Kylie covered herself up in a silky blue robe-like jacket, with red lining; however, she took it off for the cameras to reveal a gorgeous, curve-hugging crimson red gown. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit and one long sleeve. The Kylie Cosmetics founder donned her hair up in a chic up-do with some pieces hanging down to frame her face, and kept her beauty simple and glam with a nude lip and rosy blush.

As mentioned, leading into the big event, Page Six reported that Kylie Jenner and her family wouldn’t be attending this year’s Met Gala after reportedly being left off Anna Wintour’s invite list. At that time, they shared that the Vogue editor was “cracking down on the guest list at the annual fashion fete — and that no Kardashians will make the cut.” Kim Kardashian went on to dispel those rumors ahead of the bash, sharing some BTS looks at her dress design process and some selfies with the late Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

“Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met,” the SKIMS founder shared on IG in the days leading up to the celebrity-filled fundraiser. Page Six later backtracked on their reporting and confirmed that Kim, along with one other KarJenner family member would be attending the 2023 event — and that ended up being Kylie!

Kylie’s first Met Gala was in 2016, when she rocked a sparkling, structured Balmain gown that perfectly defined the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme that year. In 2017, Kylie perfected the popular ‘naked dress’ trend of the time, but kept it classy with protruding flowers, fringe and embellishments in a Versace dress. For the 2018 fete, the new mom made her first public appearance since welcoming her daughter Stormi, rocking an Alexander Wang sleek black down paired with futuristic shades.

For one of her best looks of all-time, Kylie coordinated with her sis Kendall in 2019, turning heads in a purple, ostrich-feather covered gown, paired with purple hair and her sister’s orange gown. Most recently in 2022, Kylie donned a whimsical Off-White dress that made her look like a chic, sporty bride! She truly never misses!