Kylie Jenner Rocks Suspicious Ring On That Finger Amid Rumored Timothee Chalamet Romance

Kylie Jenner, 25, was spotted in some glowing pics in a Thursday, July 13 Instagram post — but what really had fans in a frenzy was what they spotted on her left finger! In the photos, the mom of two was seen stepping out of a vehicle rocking a sexy, skin-tight two-piece white skirt and top ensemble. The ribbed skirt with matching, ultra long-sleeved crop top featured a longer panel that fell down over her knees. She wore her dark brunette locks long, and per usual, her makeup glam was perfection.

In her left hand, she carried a cherry-lime Glow drink, and conspicuously wore a silver ring with a bold crisscross design on her wedding ring finger. It’s worth noting that she also wore a ring on the forefinger of her left hand. In other photos, she showed off various angles of the jaw-dropping summer look. She captioned the post simply, “summer glow,” and tagged the product’s Instagram account as well.

Given that Kylie’s in the midst of a rumored romance with Dune star Timothée Chalamet, 27, since April, the sight of a ring on that finger was the most tantalizing detail of the stunning outfit. A flood of her 397 million fans on the platform rushed to the comments thread to speculate and fuss over the look.

“Wonka’s girl,” wrote a fan, referencing Timothee’s upcoming film Wonka, set to be released in December. “Where she get that outfit is all I wanna know,” wondered a second follower, with a third commenting, “You glowing up honey.” A fourth gushed, “sooo gorgeous ahhh.”

After months of speculation, culminating with Kylie’s car being spotted at his Los Angeles mansion in May, the duo was finally pictured together bringing their families together for a barbecue in May. They’ve kept nearly every meeting on the extreme down-low, even enjoying a secret taco date in Kylie’s car in April to avoid being seen.

A source shared with Us Weekly in an April report exactly what the cosmetics maven finds appealing about the Beautiful Boy star. “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect,” the insider explained. “He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”