Kendall Jenner Wipes Out Hard While Snowboarding: Watch Her Epic Face-Plant

Kendall Jenner hilariously made fun of herself with an intense TikTok video of her falling on her face while hitting slopes.

Don’t expect to see Kendall Jenner competing in the Winter Olympics anytime soon! The 818 Tequila founder shared a hilarious clip of herself absolutely wiping out, while snowboarding on Monday February 7. Kendall, 26, went off a ramp while snowboarding and landed flat on her face, but she took it all in stride, unafraid to make a joke at her own expense by sharing the video in her first ever TikTok.

In the clip, Kendall sported black snow pants over a white top with pink sleeves, along with the necessary protective gear for shredding on the slopes. After getting some air though, she quickly lost her balance and got a face full of powder. Still, Kendall made fun of herself. She set the video to audio of one of her iconic quotes from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I’m literally built as an athlete. Every blood test I’ve ever done has said that I’m like over the normal limit of athletic-ness,” she said in the old video. Even though the quote was heard loud and clear for the video, Kendall could be heard yelling as she fell in the background. Kendall seemed to also poke fun at the old quote with her caption. She said that gave “pick me vibes,” which is slang for someone constantly seeking validation.

Even though she posted the epic wipeout video, Kendall has shown that she’s totally skilled on a snowboard back in January. She posted a few videos and photos of herself riding down a mountain with ease, while she was vacationing in Aspen, Colorado. In those clips, she sported an eye-catching outfit with a sparkling, silver winter coat as she snowboarded down the trail.

While she may have had a cold fall in the TikTok video, she was definitely bundled up more than during one of her January photoshoots. The tequila entrepreneur posted a series of photos while vacationing in Aspen, where she rocked some snow boots and an itty-bitty black bikini, while out in the snow. It definitely looked a lot colder in those pictures!