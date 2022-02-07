Shop

Kendall Jenner Rocked Birkenstock Clogs & You Can Shop The Exact Pair Under $150

Lifestyle Director

Kendall Jenner has been rocking the hottest shoe trend this season – Birkenstock clogs & you can shop her exact pair for under $150.

Kendall Jenner, 26, is always rocking the latest fashion trends and the latest footwear trend she wore was Birkenstocks. The supermodel was out running errands in LA on Feb. 5, when she threw on a pair of tan Birkenstock Boston Clogs with jeans.

Kendall Jenner looked fabulous when she wore a pair of high-waisted Khaite Danielle Jeans in Montgomery with a white crop top & a pair of Birkenstock Boston Clogs while out in LA on Feb. 5. (Splashnews)

Kendall’s Birkenstocks were suede and had a closed toe and you can shop the exact pair for just $149.95. Kendall styled her cozy slip-on shoes with a pair of high-waisted dark wash Khaite Danielle Jeans in Montgomery with a cropped white graphic T-shirt and a colorful knit cardigan on top. She topped her look off with sunglasses and a black leather Ferragamo Gancini Bag.

This is not the first time Kendall has rocked a pair of Birkenstocks, in fact, she has them in a ton of different styles. Kendall rocked a similar pair recently when she threw on black Rick Owens x Birkenstock Boston Clogs with a pair of Lemaire Denim Sailor Pants.

She styled her look with a long Fear of God Black Overcoat, The Row Large Portfolio Bag, a Fear of God Cut Neck Tee in Sand, and Dmy by Dmy Billy Black Sunglasses.

Meanwhile, another recent look she wore was when she tried out a different pair when she wore black Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandals with a pair of high white socks.

She styled the slip-on sandals with a pair of skintight black Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Leggings, a forest green Ralph Lauren Polo Sport Cropped Puffer Jacket, The Row Terrasse Bag in Leather, and a tan Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Chino Ball Cap.