Kendall Jenner Wears A Crop Top & Jeans As She Hangs With BFF Fai Khadra — Photos

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner went braless as she rocked a white crop top tee and funky multi-colored wool jacket along with curve-hugging jeans.

Kendall Jenner26, is looking cuter than ever while hanging out with her long-time friend Fai Khadra, 30. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went braless as she sported a white crop top tee and high-waisted jeans that hugged her curves perfectly. She also pulled off a funky, multicolored wool jacket and sunglasses. She let her long hair flow in the wind, just after debuting her new curtain bangs.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner rocks a crop top and jeans.

She was spotted getting into a car with Fai, who kept it casual with a blue sweatshirt and jeans. Before getting in their sweet ride, the two were spotted grabbing lunch in Los Angeles. The reality TV star has been spending a lot of time with Fai lately. They were spotted grabbing dinner while on vacation in Aspen, Colorado in January. Kendall rocked a fabulous fur coat, leather mini skirts, sheer tights and leather boots.

While dating rumors about the two have swirled around about the two in the past, this was lunch date was just a casual outing between friends. Instead, the model has been linked to NBA player Devin BookerThey were first spotted together in April 2020, and while they didn’t confirm their relationship until ten months later, they did celebrate their one-year anniversary in June 2021 so they likely had been privately exclusive since June 2020.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner grabs lunch with Fai Khadra.

Kendall is notorious for keeping her love life on the DL. Especially after seeing how her sisters’ relationships were aired out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the model has intentionally not brought any of the men she has dated, including A$AP Rocky, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons and Harry Styles, onto the show. But not that she’s not on the show, she is less hesitant to let the world know about her love.

A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the fact that she has been so open about dating Devin means she’s very “serious” about the relationship. “She takes her time. It takes her a long time to trust,” the source continued. “But it’s been more than a year now and he’s consistently shown up for her. She’s very happy and definitely very proud. He’s such a huge talent and he’s only getting better with her by his side, which obviously feels good.”

 