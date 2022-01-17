Kendall Jenner Pairs Leather Boots With Matching Minidress & Long Fur Coat In Aspen

Kendall Jenner covered up her stylish outfit with a cozy fur coat while grabbing dinner in Colorado with a few friends, including Fai Khadra.

Regardless of the weather outside, Kendall Jenner always dresses up for any occasion. The 26-year-old supermodel braved the cold in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday, January 16 while heading to dinner in yet another glamorous outfit. Kendall’s ensemble included a fabulous long fur coat, which kept her warm as she was captured by paparazzi before entering Matsuhisa restaurant with Fai Khadra, 30, and a few more friends.

Underneath her fur coat, Kendall was on her fashion A game. She dressed in a black turtle neck top and black leather skirt that matched her chic minidress, sheer tights, and black boots. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore two masks to keep warm and also protect herself from COVID-19. She kept her luscious brunette hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

Fai, whose been friends with Kendall for years, followed the model into the restaurant for their group dinner. He kept warm with a blue winter jacket, which covered his black shirt. He also wore denim jeans and black shoes and held his phone in his hand before entering the restaurant.

One person that wasn’t spotted with Kendall for the Aspen dinner was her boyfriend, Devin Booker. She’s been dating the 25-year-old NBA star since around mid-2020, but Kendall didn’t make things official until Feb. 2021. Since then, the couple has been more open about their relationship. Kendall even shares photos of her beau on her social media from time to time, including when they spent New Year’s Eve together a few weeks ago.

“Things between Kendall and Devin have definitely progressed over the past few years, and they make a really cute couple,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “Kendall is so happy with Devin and she loves spending as much free time with him as possible.”