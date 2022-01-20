Kendall Jenner Rocks Nothing But A Barely-There Bikini & Fur Boots While Out In The Snow — Photos

Kendall Jenner is showing off her stellar figure in the snow in recent photos taken in Aspen. See her bikini bod pics here!

Snowbunny in Aspen! Kendall Jenner showed off her supermodel physique on Thursday in a barely-there black string bikini and giant brown fur snow boots while vacationing in Aspen, Colorado. The 26-year-old shared three separate shots with her over 200 million Instagram followers, sporting the skimpy bikini in the show while wearing her brunette locks straight and long and also keeping her eyes shielded with some chic dark shades. In addition to doing a classic model pose, the California native also shared some pics of herself playing around in the snow — luckily she didn’t fall in!

The skimpy bikini photos come just one day after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum posted some slightly more covered up shots in the snow. Kendall showed off her serious snowboarding skills while on her Aspen vacation, posting a series of photos in the show in a head-to-toe in a black snowsuit and black helmet and facemask. She also wore a silver-metallic puffer coat and in the video in the next frame, showcasing her skills on a level snow surface. In that shot, Kendall was wearing the same snowsuit and helmet but rocked a form-fitting pink and white top instead of the puffer jacket.