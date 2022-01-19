Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Epic Snowboarding Skills In Aspen — Watch Videos

Kendall Jenner has clearly been keeping up with her snowboarding skills — as much as she has her supermodel sashay!

Kendall Jenner, 26, showed off her serious snowboarding skills while on vacation in Aspen, Colorado — and she shared it all with her fans in a photo and video series that have gotten almost 3 million likes in less than 6 hours. The supermodel — who seems to have traveled without boyfriend of two-years, Devin Booker, 25, to the mountainside resort — has been enjoying her alone time. Earlier in the week, Kendall went solo to see the Andy Warhol exhibit at the Aspen Art Museum.

In the first photo in the series, Kendall is on her knees, while her feet are attached to the snowboard. She is dressed from head-to-toe in a black snowsuit and black helmet and facemask. She wore a silver-metallic puffer coat, which caught the reflection of the snow around her. The video in the next frame shows Kendall showcasing her snowboarding skills on a level snow surface. She is wearing the same black snowsuit and helmet but is rocking a form-fitting pink and white top instead of the puffer jacket.

In the third frame, Kendall took the time to look at the beauty around her and included the lucky mountain who got to be in Kendall’s Instagram series. In the fourth frame, Kendall is seen sliding back and forth down a steep mountainside. She resembles silver surfer in her super shiny metallic coat. She looks every much a natural. The final shot in the series is a photo, which shows the steep slope that Kendall was facing. She likely took the photo while she was stopped, enjoying the scenery.

Kendall has been super busy lately. As HollywoodLife reported, earlier in the day on Instagram, Kendall shared that she has become the new face of MESSIKA with series of photos taken in Paris, France. When not jetting around the world to lend her face to million-dollar modeling campaigns, Kendall has been spending a lot of time with her famous family, who are currently filming for their upcoming Hulu reality show in Los Angeles, California. It is unclear as to how much of the supermodel’s life outside of L.A. fans will get to see on the series, which premieres in mid-2022.