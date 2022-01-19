See Pics & Video

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Epic Snowboarding Skills In Aspen — Watch Videos

Kendall Jenner
Rachpoot / BACKGRID
*EXCLUSIVE* Aspen, CO - Kim and Kourtney Kardashian take their kids skiing at Buttermilk in Aspen during their annual KarJenner holiday trip on New Years Day. Kim and Kourtney snap pics and do videos of their little ones as they do some solo skiing following a short lesson on a perfect day on the slopes together. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NEMO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aspen, CO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner hits the slopes in a cool outfit while snowboarding with friends in Aspen.Pictured: Kendall JennerBACKGRID USA 17 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RACHPOOT / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner is spotted in white as she shreds the last pitch on Aspen Mountain after colliding with a skier Thursday afternoon. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5204877 311220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Rising Sun Photog / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Aspen, CO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Supermodel Bella Hadid and her friends get ready to hit the slopes in Aspen. Pictured: Bella Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
James Vituscka
News Director

Kendall Jenner has clearly been keeping up with her snowboarding skills — as much as she has her supermodel sashay!

Kendall Jenner, 26, showed off her serious snowboarding skills while on vacation in Aspen, Colorado — and she shared it all with her fans in a photo and video series that have gotten almost 3 million likes in less than 6 hours. The supermodel — who seems to have traveled without boyfriend of two-years, Devin Booker, 25, to the mountainside resort — has been enjoying her alone time. Earlier in the week, Kendall went solo to see the Andy Warhol exhibit at the Aspen Art Museum.

In the first photo in the series, Kendall is on her knees, while her feet are attached to the snowboard. She is dressed from head-to-toe in a black snowsuit and black helmet and facemask. She wore a silver-metallic puffer coat, which caught the reflection of the snow around her. The video in the next frame shows Kendall showcasing her snowboarding skills on a level snow surface. She is wearing the same black snowsuit and helmet but is rocking a form-fitting pink and white top instead of the puffer jacket.

In the third frame, Kendall took the time to look at the beauty around her and included the lucky mountain who got to be in Kendall’s Instagram series. In the fourth frame, Kendall is seen sliding back and forth down a steep mountainside. She resembles silver surfer in her super shiny metallic coat. She looks every much a natural. The final shot in the series is a photo, which shows the steep slope that Kendall was facing. She likely took the photo while she was stopped, enjoying the scenery.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner wore a yellow and white snowsuit when she was photographed on her snowboard in Aspen, Colorado, just a few days prior — on January 17, 2022. (Rachpoot/ BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Stars Wearing Heels In The Snow -- Photos

Wearing high heels, Priyanka Chopra braves a major snowstorm as she leaves 'The View' in NYC where she served as guest co-host Pictured: Priyanka Chopra Ref: SPL1438195 090217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Bella Thorne fights the blizzard while out and about in NYC. 21 Mar 2018 Pictured: Bella Thorne. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA186975_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Chrissy Teigen dresses up her baby bump for a night out with husband John Legend. The two were spotted in Soho walking carefully though the ice after New York received record snow fall a few days ago. Chrissy braves the cold going sans jacket in the freezing temps with strappy heels on the ice. AKM-GSI January 25, 2016 To License These Photos, Please Contact : Steve Ginsburg (310) 505-8447 (323) 423-9397 steve@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com or Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com ginsburgspalyinc@gmail.com

Kendall has been super busy lately. As HollywoodLife reported, earlier in the day on Instagram, Kendall shared that she has become the new face of MESSIKA with series of photos taken in Paris, France. When not jetting around the world to lend her face to million-dollar modeling campaigns, Kendall has been spending a lot of time with her famous family, who are currently filming for their upcoming Hulu reality show in Los Angeles, California. It is unclear as to how much of the supermodel’s life outside of L.A. fans will get to see on the series, which premieres in mid-2022.