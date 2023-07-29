Tristan Thompson Snuggles Son Tatum In 1st Birthday Tribute: ‘You Are My Gift’

The doting father shared two never-before-seen photos of him and the tot rocking sunglasses, and added a sweet and loving message.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 29, 2023 5:50PM EDT
View gallery
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take daughter True to sister Kim's Paw Patrol premiere as rumors continue about them rekindling their romance. The on-off couple looked happy and relaxed as they joined members of the Kardashian clan for the private screening. Khloe and pro basketball player Tristan were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub, and they later took a vacation in Mexico. The two confirmed that they were dating that same year and remained very close through much of 2017. The reality television personality eventually confirmed that she was pregnant with the athlete's child that December through a post made to her Instagram account. Kardashian revealed that she was expecting a girl during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the following year. In 2018, it was reported that Thompson was spotted kissing multiple women in several locations, which surprised the clothing designer. That year, she gave birth to True, and the parents later reconciled following the child's birth. Although the two appeared to be going strong in their new roles as parents, the basketball player, just traded to the Sacramento Kings in California, was later caught cheating with several other women, and the two split up in February of 2019. The pair appeared to mend their relationship over the course of that year and were reportedly on good terms by the beginning of 2020. The parents quarantined together during the early stages of the pandemic, and their romance was eventually resumed last August. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was planning on expanding their family in the future, although no solid plans have been revealed as of yet. This past June, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson had separated, although they were said to still be on good terms at the time of their split. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Photo credit: MEGA Th
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: APEX / MEGA

Tristan Thompson, 32, celebrated his son Tatum‘s first birthday with an adorable Instagram post on July 28. The basketball player shared two new photos of him and the cutie rocking sunglasses and flashing smiles as he held him in his arms. They both wore long-sleeved tops, including a black top for the athlete and a brown one for the birthday boy, in the snapshots, and the former also added a sweet caption to the post.

“Tatum!! Happy birthday my son!” Tristan wrote in the beginning of the post. “You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God’s messages. You are the reason that I began my story.”

“The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures,” he continued. “There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God’s grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!”

Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson welcomed Tatum with Khloe Kardashian via surrogate in July 2022. (APEX / MEGA)

In addition to Tristan, Tatum’s mother, Khloe Kardashian, shared a birthday post. It included several photos of the one-year-old and a loving message that, like his dad’s, expressed how grateful she is for him.

“Happy birthday, my sweet son! I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you,” the Good American founder, who welcomed Tatum via surrogate in July 2022, wrote in the caption. “I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son.”

The doting mom also shared many videos and photos of the big space-themed birthday bash she had for her youngest child. The epic party included various blue, gray, and white decorations and many delicious-looking treats, like cake, cupcakes, and cookies. One video also showed her holding Tatum as he wore a tan jacket over a white top while another showed the many guests who showed up, including family members like Tatum’s big sister True, 5, and many of his cousins.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad