Rumer Willis & Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas Welcome 1st Baby Together

Ghost actress Demi Moore, 60, and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, 67, are first-time grandparents! Their eldest daughter Rumer Willis, 34, gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on on Tuesday, April 18, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post. “Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th,” they wrote alongside a photo of their newborn daughter. “You are more than we ever dreamed of.”

Rumer and Derek first announced they were expecting their bundle of joy via Instagram on Dec. 20, 2022. The House Bunny star and her beau took to the social media platform to share an adorable black-and-white photo of her growing baby bump. Rumer captioned the post with a single growing plant emoji, which received a plethora of congratulations comments from her fans and friends.

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, 43, commented, “I’m so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!”, while Rumer’s model friend Sailor Brinkley Cook, 24, added, “Congratulations sweet angel!!!!!!!!” The 34-year-old’s celeb pal and Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow, 36, even chimed in to wish the couple well. “Congrats beauty!!”, she penned along with a series of hearts.

The starlet’s mom, Demi, also took to her Instagram at the time of the pregnancy announcement to gush about her expecting daughter and grandchild. “Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!”, she captioned the snapshot along with Rumer’s sisters Tallulah, 28, and Scout Willis, 31.

Of course, Rumer’s sisters took to their own Instagram accounts as well to post about how excited they were to become aunties. “Activating hot, kooky, unhinged Aunt Scout era Thank you @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas for co-creating my new best friend,” Scout captioned the post. And Tallulah followed her mom and Scout’s lead with the “kooky” commentary as well. “entering my hot kooky unhinged auntie era,” the 28-year-old wrote. Rumer even replied to her mom’s sweet post with a comment about gratitude. “So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys,” she gushed.

Rumer and her man became Instagram official on Nov. 15, 2022, with a carousel of photos from a holiday in the woods. The first-time shared the photos of her and Derek standing in the snow along with their pup to announce their romance. In the second snapshot, Rumer even leaned in for a big kiss on her beau’s cheek. The final slide in the series pictured them kissing with their hands tucked away in their pockets. And just one week before revealing she was pregnant, Rumer posed for a family snapshot on her mom’s Instagram account on Dec. 13, 2022, where she carefully hid her belly. “We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!”, Demi captioned the photo, which also included Bruce.