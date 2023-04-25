Rumer Willis Shares First Photo Of Baby Girl: Meet Louetta Isley Thomas Willis

The first baby photo is here! Rumer Willis shared the first photo of her newborn baby with Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram on April 25 — one week after welcoming her into the world. The actress and new mom’s little girl, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, can be sleeping in her rocker looking as cute as can be in the photo below. Rumer debuted the first photo on Instagram, at the same time as announcing that she’d given birth to the adorable baby.

“Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th,” Rumer wrote alongside the photo. “You are more than we ever dreamed of.”

Rumer, whose parents are Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, first announced that she was pregnant on December 20, with a sweet photo of Derek, kissing her baby bump on Instagram. The new dad looked overjoyed as he cradled her baby bump in the black-and-white photos. The pregnancy announcement came about a month after the House Bunny actress and musician went Instagram Official with their relationship in November. She shared photos of them kissing while in front of a wintery forest.

As for the grandparents, they’re both definitely excited that their oldest daughter is a mom! Demi, 60, and Bruce, 67, must be very happy for Rumer and Derek. Before the little one arrived, the G.I. Jane actress shared an Instagram photo of herself in a doctor’s office with Rumer and her baby bump in December. “Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!” she wrote.

Demi and Bruce were married from 1987 to 2000. Even though they split, it’s clear that they remain good friends and amazing co-parents to their adult daughters. The whole extended family regularly gets together for holidays. Besides Rumer, they also have daughters Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28. After the split, Demi notably married Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013, and Bruce married Emma Hemming, who he has two more daughters with: Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

The birth comes nearly a year after Rumer and her family shared the sad news that Bruce was retiring from acting after receiving a diagnosis of a rare form of aphasia. She shared the heartbreaking news in a statement alongside her mom, stepmom, sisters, and half-sisters. “Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that,” they wrote in the statement, shared on social media.