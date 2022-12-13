Demi Moore Hugs Bruce Willis Alongside His Wife Emma & All Their Kids In Family X-Mas Photo

The holidays are a time for family reunions! Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis had a beautiful family get-together with their daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, as well as Bruce’s wife Emma and their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. The whole extended family got very festive for the sweet Christmas celebration that the Ghost actress shared on Instagram on Tuesday, December 13.

The former couple and Bruce’s wife posed in front of a Christmas tree with all five girls for a great family moment. Bruce, 67, also held a tiny, adorable puppy for the shot. Demi, 60, hugged her ex-husband, as Emma, 44, put her arm around Demi. The daughters all seemed like they were having a laugh during the gathering. “We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!” Demi wrote in the caption.

Some of the other photos that the actress shared in the set included a shot of Emma and Bruce holding hands at the dinner table, and Tallulah hugging her dad as Demi cozied into the photo. She also included an adorable shot of two of the family dogs. Emma also shared the group shot on her Instagram Story and included a fitting greeting. “Happy Holidays from our family to yours,” she wrote.

Bruce and Demi were married from 1987 to 2000, and even though they split, it’s clear that they’re still very good friends. Other than bonding for family gatherings, the former couple regularly share best wishes for each other, including on their birthdays. A few days before Demi posted the holiday photos, Tallulah shared a cute photo with her mom and dad. Nearly a decade after the split from Demi, Bruce and Emma tied the knot in 2009.

The holiday celebration comes near the end of what was undoubtedly a challenging year for the Willis family. Bruce revealed that he was retiring from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia. Emma, Demi, and their daughters shared the news in a statement, which Rumer shared on Instagram. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote in the caption. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”