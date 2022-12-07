Bruce Willis Appears In Rare Photo With Ex Demi Moore & Daughter Tallulah After Aphashia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore may not be married anymore, but they’re clearly still family. In a sweet new snapshot posted to daughter Tallulah Willis‘ Instagram account, the Die Hard icon, 67, cozied up to the Striptease actress, 60, and their youngest daughter together. In the December 7 pic, Demi wore glasses and a flannel shirt as she hugged a beaming Tallulah, who rocked a cozy sweater and held a tiny brown Chihuahua. Bruce, who was diagnosed with aphasia and stepped away from acting back in March, looked affectionately down at the pet. “The laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning,” Tallulah captioned the pic. “I love my parents and my family – I do I do I do!”

Bruce and Demi famously married in 1987 and split in 2000. They are also parents to Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31. Demi went on to marry Ashton Kutcher in 2005, but they had split by 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2013, and she recently split from Swiss chef Daniel Humm, whom she had been dating since early 2022. Bruce married Emma Heming, 44, in 2009, and they’ve since welcomed Maybel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

But the new marriage didn’t hinder his longtime friendship with Demi, and the duo are known to have remained friendly as they have continued coparenting their adult daughters. In fact, back in November the Sixth Sense star took to Instagram along with Emma to send love to the GI Jane actress. In a pic posted to Emma’s Instagram story on Demi’s birthday, Bruce and Emma happily held up copies of Demi’s memoir Inside Out. “Happy Birthday @demimoore,” the joint birthday wish read. “We love you inside and out.”

Demi also took to Instagram in March to pay tribute to her ex on his 67th birthday. “Happy birthday, Bruce!” she wrote alongside an adorable pic of the former couple playfully smiling as Demi held a tray. “Thankful for our blended family.” The Charlie’s Angels beauty completed the post with a white heart emoji, and Emma took to the comments to post two simple heart emojis.