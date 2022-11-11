Bruce Willis Sends Ex Demi Moore Love On Her Milestone 60th Birthday: See Beautiful Post

Bruce Willis has nothing but love for his ex-wife Demi Moore. The Die Hard actor, 67, and his wife Emma Heming, 44, wished Demi a happy 60th birthday on Friday, November 11 with the absolute sweetest tribute. Bruce and Emma each held up a copy of Demi’s best-selling memoir, Inside Out, in a photo posted to Emma’s Instagram Story. Emma also wrote out a message to Demi, from her and Bruce, that read, “Happy Birthday @demimoore. We love you inside and out.”

Bruce and Demi were married from 1987 to 2000 and have three daughters together: Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28. Although Demi and Bruce finalized proceedings back in 2000, the couple remained fast friends and co-parents, and clearly have kept a mutual care and appreciation for each other even after their split. They notably reunited back in March 2022 for Bruce’s 67th birthday, where they posed for an adorable photo together, and Demi gushed that she’s “thankful” for her blended family with Bruce.

Both Demi and Emma have been by Bruce’s side ever since the legendary actor announced his aphasia diagnosis, a neurological condition that impacts one’s ability to communicate. His family statement, which was put out at the end of March, said that the Pulp Fiction actor’s diagnosis has been “impacting his cognitive abilities.” The statement came from Demi, Emma, and his five daughters, which also includes Maybel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, who he shares with Emma.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the family statement added. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Since the family’s announcement, Emma has given Bruce’s fans a glimpse into how he’s doing in retirement. He’s spent time learning to rollerskate and going on a family hiking trip. Overall, Bruce has been keeping busy in this major transition period of his life.