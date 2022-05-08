Bruce Willis Helps Daughter Evelyn, 8, Learn To Rollerskate Amid Aphasia Battle: Watch

Bruce Willis, 67, recently spent some quality time with his daughter Evelyn, 8, as she learned to rollerskate in their garage. The actor, who retired from acting due to a battle with aphasia, appeared in a video that his wife Emma Heming shared to Instagram on Saturday and he can be seen slowly walking beside the energetic little girl as she held his hand and glided on cement. Emma added a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts to the clip.

Despite his current battle, Bruce looked happy and content in the video as he wore a gray t-shirt and dark gray pants. He also wore black sneakers and focused on Evelyn as the camera filmed them.

Before she shared her latest video, Emma thanked fans for their “love and compassion” for Bruce after she announced he was diagnosed with aphasia and retiring from acting because of it in late March. “Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help,” she wrote in a message on her Instagram story. “I’m grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

View Related Gallery Bruce Willis: Photos Of The 'Die Hard' Actor Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, in New York 2019 NYFF - "Motherless Brooklyn" Premiere, New York, USA - 11 Oct 2019 Bruce Willis spotted while out and about in Brentwood, Ca Pictured: Bruce Willis Ref: SPL5186264 100920 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Bruce’s fans were shocked when the diagnosis became public because they were unaware he was even struggling with anything. Aphasia affects causes language and communication difficulties due to its impact on the brain, which would definitely make acting difficult for the iconic star.

“Our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the family explained in their announcement at the time. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Bruce’s support system includes Emma and Evelyn as well as his ex Demi Moore, whom he’s close friends with. He also has the support of his other four children, Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, Tallulah, 28, and Mabel, 10.