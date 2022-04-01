Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Thanks Fans For ‘Love & Compassion’ After Actor’s Aphasia Diagnosis

One day after Bruce Willis’ family revealed that the actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, his wife, Emma Heming, shared a new message about how ‘grateful’ she is for the love and support from fans.

Bruce Willis and his family members are feeling the love after going public with his aphasia diagnosis on March 30. Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming, who shared news of the diagnosis along with Bruce’s daughter and ex, Demi Moore, returned to Instagram on March 31 with a new message for the fans. “Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help,” she wrote. “I’m grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Fans were shocked to learn that Bruce would be stepping away from his acting career following his recent aphasia diagnosis. The disease affects part of the brain, which causes leads to difficulties with language and communication. “Our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the family explained. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

In addition to his wife, Emma, and close relationship with ex, Demi, Bruce is also the father to five children. He shares his three oldest daughters — Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28 — with Demi, and two younger daughters — Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 7 — with Emma. The message about Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis and future in acting was signed by Emma, Demi and all five girls. The blended family spends plenty of time all together, including during the coronavirus quarantine in the spring of 2020.

Fans have been flooding the Instagrams of all family members with supportive comments, but many of those who know Bruce personally have also publicly paid tribute to the actor, whose career has spanned decades. Bruce’s longtime friend, John Travolta, wrote a touching message on Instagram for the actor. “Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, Pulp Fiction and Look Who’s Talking,” John wrote. “Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you I feel like it’s happening to me.’ That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce.”