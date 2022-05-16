Bruce Willis Is All Smiles In Photos With Daughters Mabel, 10, & Evelyn, 8, After Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma, shared a sweet photo of the actor with his two youngest kids, Mabel and Evelyn, as they spent quality time together outside.

May 16, 2022
Bruce Willis
Image Credit: BACKGRID

After his retirement from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis, Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma, is keeping fans updated on what the actor is up to at home. Emma posted a precious photo of Bruce with their two daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, on May 15. The 67-year-old flashed a huge grin as he played with his kids outside in the backyard.

Bruce sweetly had his arm wrapped around little Evelyn. Mabel had a toy airplane in her hand and had her hand on her dad’s shoulder. Bruce looked like he was having a blast with his two youngsters.

On the same day, Bruce was also spotted out having lunch at the Italian restaurant Divino in Los Angeles with a friend. Bruce went for a casual look in a grey polo shirt, jeans, and grey sneakers. He was seen sitting down at an outdoor table with a friend.

On March 30, Emma and the rest of Bruce’s family, including ex-wife Demi Moore and eldest daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, shared that Bruce had been diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological condition that impacts one’s ability to communicate. The family statement said that Bruce’s diagnosis has been “impacting his cognitive abilities.”

The statement added, “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis while at lunch with a friend on May 15. (BACKGRID)

Since the family’s announcement, Emma has given Bruce’s fans a glimpse into how he’s doing in retirement. From helping his daughter learn to rollerskate to a family hiking trip, Bruce is still “living it up” in this next chapter of his life.

