Demi Moore ‘Overjoyed’ By Daughter Rumer Willis’ Pregnancy: Can’t Wait To Meet The ‘Niblet’

Demi Moore is over the moon excited that she’s going to be a grandmother! The 60-year-old actress exuded pure joy in the caption of an Instagram photo that showed her, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28, at a pregnancy-related appointment with 34-year-old Rumer Willis, who announced she’s expecting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. “Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer,” Demi wrote. “It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!”

The photo showed Demi and her daughters smiling as they stood next to Rumer, who was lying down in a chair with her belly out. Demi smiled in between the girls as she cuddled Tallulah’s dog, Pilaf, in her arms. Scout, who stood on Demi’s right side, threw her arms in the air with enthusiasm, while Tallulah rested her hand on her older sister’s growing baby bump.

Rumer left a sweet note under the photo by expressing her gratitude for her family’s support. “So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys,” she commented.

The What Lies Ahead actress announced her pregnancy with adorable black and white Instagram pictures that showed her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, hugging and kissing her baby bump, which was dressed in a black shirt. She very simply captioned the post with a growing plant emoji.

Demi shared the images on her own feed and let fans know she is now transitioning into her “hot kooky unhinged grandma era.” Willis left a comment under the post, writing, “Love you mama.”

Tallulah and Scout also re-shared the beautiful images on their respective Instagram accounts. “Activating hot, kooky, unhinged Aunt Scout era,” Scout captioned the pics. “Thank you @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas for co-creating my new best friend.” Tallulah crafted a similar caption to that of her mother and sister. “entering my hot kooky unhinged auntie era,” she wrote in her post.

Rumer’s child will be the first grandchild for Demi and her actor ex-husband, Bruce Willis, 67. It’s also Rumer’s first child ever with her boyfriend, who she confirmed she was dating in mid-November. The pair were previously subject to pregnancy rumors, but they kept their lips sealed and Rumer even kept her baby bump hidden in a recent holiday photo with her entire family, including her stepmom Emma Heming, 44, and her two girls with Bruce.