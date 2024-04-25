How Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Feels About Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Album

Taylor Swift’s latest album is beyond Donna Kelce’s wildest dreams. After the Grammy winner released The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, Taylor, 34, is receiving a rave review from boyfriend Travis Kelce’s mom.

“I listened to the whole album and I listened to it all morning long when it was released,” Donna, 71, told PEOPLE in an interview published Thursday, April 25. “I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman and I think it is probably her best work.”

While much of Taylor’s 11th studio album is presumably about her past relationships with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, many Swifties believe there are some odes to her current romance with Travis, 34.

In “The Alchemy,” Taylor uses football imagery when referencing what could be the Kansas City Chiefs’ successful NFL season.

“So when I touch down, call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown,” she sings. “Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers chanted ’cause they said / ‘There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league’ / Where’s the trophy? He just comes, running over to me.”

Before Travis and the Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl, Taylor was able to cheer on her boyfriend throughout the season. On some occasions, she watched the game from a stadium suite with his mom.

This week, Donna found herself away from the football field. Instead, she traveled to Las Vegas to participate in QVC’s Age of Possibility summit.

She teamed up with QVC to be part of the network’s Quintessential 50, a group of inspiring females who exemplify the possibilities for women over the age of 50. Kathie Lee Gifford, Queen Latifah, Jennie Garth, Martha Stewart and Sandra Lee are some of the familiar faces who will also “offer fresh thinking to inspire and demonstrate all the possibilities that this time of life offers for women.”

When asked by PEOPLE if she has any advice for Taylor on getting older, Donna replied, “She doesn’t need my advice on anything. In fact, I hope she will give me advice.”

This isn’t the first time Donna has addressed her son’s romance with one of the biggest singers in the world. While speaking to WSJ. Magazine in November 2023, Donna said Travis is “happier than I’ve seen him in a long time…God bless him, he shot for the stars!”