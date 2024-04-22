Matty Healy’s Reaction to Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’ Songs Revealed by His Family: ‘Not Surprised’

How is Matty Healy doing amidst the worldwide takeover of The Tortured Poets Department? According to his family, the 1975 vocalist, 35, is doing just fine whether or not Taylor Swift’s new songs were inspired by their brief fling last year. After the 34-year-old international pop star dropped her double album on Friday, April 19, Swifties pulled apart some lyrics that seemingly point to Matty.

During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Matty’s aunt Debbie Dedes noted, “Nothing surprises him any more,” referring to the track “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

“He will not be surprised by the song,” Debbie double down before adding, “Him and her know what went on. … She writes about all her relationships, doesn’t she? I don’t think it will come as a shock to him at all.”

Debbie pointed out that Matty’s family knows “a bit more about what went on [between him and Taylor] than has been in the press.” As for how the “About You” artist is doing now, she said he is “very happy in his new relationship, so I’m sure he will be focusing on that.”

matty was literally saying sorry to taylor two days after the break up last year and we didn’t take it seriously 😭 pic.twitter.com/b6xhfQlNT5 — shelly ⎕ (@balladofmaroon) April 19, 2024

Matty has been dating his girlfriend, Gabbriette Bechtel, since September 2023, according to multiple outlets. Gabbriette reportedly works as a model. Three months prior, he and Taylor were linked from May 2023 to June 2023 and were previously rumored to have dated briefly in 2014.

Neither Taylor nor Matty has publicly commented on their former relationship. However, fans are convinced that the lyrics of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” point to their short romance.

At the beginning of the track, Taylor sings, “Was any of it true? / You gazing at me starry eyed / In your Jehovah’s Witness suit / Who the f**k was that guy?” She then segues into the chorus by referring to a summer being tainted by the person she’s singing to.

“And I don’t even want you back, I just want to know If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal?” she sings. “And I don’t miss what we had but could someone give / A message to the smallest man who ever lived.”

Another notable lyric is when the Grammy Award winner describes a party the person in question “crashed.” Fans can recall that Matty and Taylor were photographed leaving her party together in May 2023.

“I would’ve died for your sins / Instead I just died inside,” she begins in another verse. “And you deserve prison but you won’t get time / You’ll slide into inboxes and slip through the bars / You crashed my party in your rental car / You said normal girls were boring / But you were gone by the morning / You kicked out the stage lights / But you’re still performing.”