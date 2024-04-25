Ryan Seacrest’s Ex-Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Seemingly Claps Back at Haters After Breakup

Ryan Seacrest’s ex-girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, appears to be done with any and all haters. Just hours after news broke of the couple’s breakup, the model appeared on social media with a message for critics.

“S/O to my haters, this one’s for you 💋,” Aubrey, 26, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 24. “Happy #winewednesday.”

While sipping a glass of wine by the pool in a bikini, Aubrey also added audio to her post of a woman narrating, “I am fully aware of what y’all say about me. Number one, and I don’t give a f***.”

In another cryptic social media post, Aubrey shared a quote from best-selling author Michell C. Clark. “Due to personal reasons, I will be shining brighter than ever for the foreseeable future,” the quote read via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 25. “Please direct all complaints to the nearest trash receptacle.”

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that Ryan, 49, and Aubrey broke up after three years of dating. “Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source close to the couple told the publication. “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

The pair first went public in May 2021 when they were spotted together in the Hamptons celebrating Memorial Day weekend. While both Ryan and Aubrey tried to keep their relationship private, the duo publically supported each other during their biggest milestones.

When the American Idol host ended his six-year run as co-host of Live with Kelly Ripa in April 2023, Aubrey was in the audience cheering him on. “Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man… You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others.”

More recently, Ryan invited Aubrey onto his radio show to promote her new wine game, Sippin on Somethin’.

As Aubrey enjoys a tropical vacation, Ryan is celebrating 20 years at iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM by going on a “Thank You” Tour throughout Southern California with his radio team, including Tanya Rad and Sisanie.

“The squad is rollin’ through on the 20th anniversary thank you tour of @ryanseacrest on @1027kiisfmkicking off at @chocchildrens @ryanfoundation studio!” Ryan’s radio show shared via Instagram on April 25. “Thanks for listening to @onairwithryan all these years.”