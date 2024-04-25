‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Poses in Bathing Suit Amid Weight Loss Journey: Photos

Tammy Slaton has come a long way in her health journey! The 37-year-old 1000-Lb. Sisters star appeared in a new photo alongside her friend Haley Michelle, and Tammy wore a swimsuit for the photo-op. Haley even gushed how “proud” she is of the reality TV star’s weight loss.

“Proud of you #tammyslatonweightloss,” Haley captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 24. In the picture, Tammy was wearing a blue scaled bathing suit while lounging by the pool with Haley, who was wearing a black and white one-piece.

Haley followed up on her social media post with a second one of her and the TLC personality. In the other image, Tammy and her friend were wearing coordinating black dresses while posing in front of a lake.

“Spiritual Sisters,” Haley wrote alongside the Instagram photo that day. “Our powerful connection we don’t have to explain anything to anyone. You are my best friend.”

Tammy has been through a long and arduous health journey. Following her 2022 gastric bypass surgery, the reality TV star updated fans in 2023 that she lost more than 400 pounds.

“One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people. But for me, it was huge,” Tammy told PEOPLE in an interview last year. “Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore. Then, it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So, I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

At the time, Tammy had gotten down to 285 pounds. Initially, she weighed over 700 pounds and experienced multiple health issues and medical emergencies.

In mid-2023, Tammy faced an overwhelming tragedy in her personal life: losing her late husband, Caleb Willingham. She received a text message from a friend informing her that Caleb had no pulse and that he had died.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Tammy told PEOPLE in July 2023. “He was my best friend, and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”