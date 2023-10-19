What Happened to Tammy Slaton’s Husband? Everything to Know About Caleb Willingham & How He Died

Image Credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton, 37, experienced tragedy when her husband, Caleb Willingham, died at the age of 40 on June 30. The couple met at weight loss rehab center and their relationship was documented on 1000-Lb Sisters on TLC. Tammy released a statement after her husband’s passing and said she was “devastated” over his death.

What Happened to Caleb Willingham?

Caleb died from unknown causes on June 30, 2023. Tammy confirmed her husband’s passing in a heartbreaking statement to People.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” the reality star said on July 1. “He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

TLC also addressed Caleb’s death in a statement. “We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time,” the network said.

What Was Caleb Willingham’s Job?

It’s unclear what Caleb did for work. He appeared on only one episode of 1000-Lb Sisters. The episode aired in March 2023 and documented his and Tammy’s wedding that took place in November 2022.

How Long Were Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton Married?

After meeting at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in 2022, Tammy and Caleb got engaged in October and were married by November. They said “I do” at the same rehab center in Gibsonburg, Ohio where they met.

“When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in,” Tammy told People at the time. “It was magical. Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room. I literally married my best friend.”

After five months of marriage, The Sun reported that Tammy was in the process of filing for divorce from Caleb. Allegedly, the couple broke up because of Caleb’s weight gain, while Tammy was making progress in losing weight. “He has gained 30 lbs and hasn’t been working his program,” a source close to Tammy told The Sun. “They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack.”

It’s unclear if Tammy and Caleb were officially broken up at the time of his death.