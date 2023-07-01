Caleb Willingham: 5 Things To Know About Tammy Slaton’s Husband Dead At 40

Tammy Slaton is the star of the reality show ‘1000 Lb. Sisters’

The Kentucky native underwent bariatric surgery in 2022 after having a “near-death” experience

She met her husband in a rehab facility for obesity in 2022

Caleb Willingham, best known as 1000 Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton’s husband, has passed away. On Saturday, July 1, Caleb’s stepsister, Shirley Willingham, confirmed the heartbreaking news to TMZ, but did not share details, including the cause of death. Caleb was only 40 years old.

Caleb found fame as a much-beloved character on the TLC reality show alongside Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton, who document their battle with obesity on it. The couple had met at a weight loss rehab center in 2022, got hitched that same year and reportedly split only five months later. Tammy was even said to have started a new romance, per The Sun. Learn more about Caleb and the details of his romance with Tammy, below.

Where Was Caleb From?

Caleb was a midwest native, born in Evansville, Indiana, according to TMZ. The teddy bear of a guy was nicknamed “Killa K” and “Double K.”

His Meet-Cute With Tammy Happened In Rehab

Caleb and Tammy’s paths collided in 2022 at an Ohio rehab facility for the treatment of obesity. The blossoming romance was captured a bit on the show and also on one of these Instagram accounts associated with Caleb, here or here, which have not been verified. On one post, he reportedly wrote of Tammy, “She’s the wade to my water ❤️❤️❤️ ”

The Marriage Was ‘Magical’

Just a few months after meeting, Caleb went ahead and popped the question, and they said “I do” in a heartwarming November ceremony at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio.

“When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in,” Tammy told People at the time. “It was magical. Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room. I literally married my best friend.”

At the time, Caleb couldn’t help but gush over his partner as well. “When I finally see her, my heart explodes,” he said of the big day.

They Reportedly Split Over Caleb Ditching His Diet

The couple’s romance was said to be short-term, sadly, as they reportedly split only five months after their November 2022 wedding. On May 1, The Sun reported that Tammy was in the process of filing from divorce. Allegedly, the couple broke up because of Caleb’s recent weight gain.

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” a source close to Tammy told The Sun. “He has gained 30 lbs and hasn’t been working his program. They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack.” The insider also claimed that Tammy’s sisters Amy and Amanda “were encouraging” her to end the marriage.

Caleb Reportedly Wanted To Mend The Marriage

At the time of Caleb and Tammy’s reported split, Caleb took to his reported Instagram and shared an emotional message appearing to want to reconcile with Tammy. Alongside a selfie, Caleb wrote, “Please come back to me Tammy, i miss you bunny 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢.”

HollywoodLife will keep you posted on any new details about Caleb’s death and his romance with Tammy. Meanwhile, we’re sending love and light to Caleb’s family. RIP.