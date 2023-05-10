‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Walks Without Help After Major Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton has come so far in her weight loss journey, and she hit another major milestone. She was seen walking without the help of a walker or a wheelchair while running errands with family on Thursday, May 4. The 1000 Lb. Sisters star, 36, was seen out and about, making stops at a gas station and then going to pick up some groceries at Sam’s Club in her home state of Indiana. She also went through a Starbucks drive-thru.

While Tammy didn’t have her wheelchair or a walker, she did have an oxygen tank with her and the tube could be seen hanging below her neck. She sported a gray sweater on the outing, as well as black sweatpants and comfortable-looking pair of shoes. When Sunny got to Sam’s Club, she did use an electric scooter to get her shopping done.

Tammy has lost nearly 300 pounds, according to Page Six. Her progress comes months after a terrifying trip to the hospital was shown on her TLC show. It was revealed that she had stopped breathing and had struggled with carbon dioxide poisoning and received a tracheotomy. In a January episode, Tammy spoke about wanting to get weight loss surgery after the hospitalization. “I think me hitting my rock bottom has opened my eyes. I have to get better. This is my last chance. I just don’t understand why God saved me again,” she said.

Since beginning her journey, Tammy has hit a few different milestones in her weight loss, and fans have often celebrated her progress. Back in March, she revealed that she’s shed enough weight that she’s now able to sit in a car. She was also seen standing without the help of a wheelchair in a series of photos with friends that her sister Amy shared on Instagram in April.