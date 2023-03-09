‘1000-Lb.’ Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Reveals New Photos Of Her Face After Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton, 36, of 1000-Lb. Sisters returned to Instagram after one year to show off her latest weight loss selfies on Tuesday (see PHOTOS HERE). The TV personality rocked a floral top and her go-to eyewear in the snapshots. She also styled her red tresses in chic loose curls and tied her hair back. Although Tammy didn’t caption the post, her 415K followers had plenty to say about her latest weight loss photos.

“Omg Tammy you look amazing! And no more trach! I have cried on every episode this season! You freakin did it girl! I am so proud of you!”, one admirer quipped, while another added, “I think I speak for everyone when I say WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU.” A third fan couldn’t help but admit that Tammy proved many of her haters wrong. “Gotta admit Tammy, you proved a whole lot of us wrong. Way to go & keep it up!”, they wrote. Finally, a separate follower gushed about the star’s selfie and cheered her on. “We are rooting for you Tammy! You deserve a good life. Never let anyone tell you otherwise,” the person commented.

The new selfies come three weeks after Tammy showed off a carousel of photos of her new look on Feb. 14. Prior to this, the TLC personality had not posted on her Instagram for nearly one year. Many of her followers immediately noticed a difference in her appearance in the Valentine’s Day post. “You said ‘watch me’ to everyone that didn’t believe in you! So proud of you!”, one fan wrote, while another gushed and added, “Go Tammy GO!!!! Don’t stop! I bet you feel better than you have in a long time! We are all rooting for you!”

Both of the posts come nearly two months after Season 4 of the hit TV show aired on TLC. This season, Tammy goes through a continued battle with her weight and checks herself into rehab. The trailer not only pictured Tammy in the rehab facility, but also revealed that her sister, Amy Slaton, 35, is pregnant with her second child. More so, the preview teased fans about Tammy’s engagement to her now-husband, Caleb Willingham. Tammy and her love met in rehab and she recently posted about him via TikTok on Nov. 29, 2022. “@calebwillingham42 I married my best friend,” she captioned the video.

Tammy and her sister have starred in the show since Jan. 2020 and are currently starring in the show’s fourth season, as mentioned above. The two siblings are not the only members of their family in the show, as their family members also make appearances throughout the series. One of them even hinted at Tammy’s possible death at the end of the Season 4 trailer. “If she don’t get the surgery she’s gonna die because of her weight,” they said. The latest episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters aired on TLC on Mar. 7, with the next set to air on Mar. 14.