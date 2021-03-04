‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Reveals She Wants ‘One More’ Baby After Giving Birth To Gage

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ star Amy Slaton recently welcomed her first child, Gage, and she revealed to HollywoodLife that she already wants a second baby. Tammy also opened up about coming out as pansexual.

Amy Slaton welcomed her son, Gage, in the March 1 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters. Her little boy is now 3 months old, and HollywoodLife got an EXCLUSIVE update about how she feels about more kids with husband Michael. “Yes, we want one more baby. We are hoping for a girl. Mike’s mom doesn’t have a granddaughter,” Amy told HollywoodLife.

Gage was born in November 2020. Amy found out she was pregnant shortly after undergoing bariatric weight loss surgery. She gave birth via C-section. Amy revealed how her recovery process has been since giving birth. “Where they cut me for my C-section healed up nicely,” Amy said. “It only hurt for a few days. But where they gave me medicine in my back hasn’t stop hurting. It feels like something’s putting a knife in it.”

Amy also gushed over how well baby Gage is doing these days. “Gage is so bubbly and happy,” Amy told HollywoodLife. “He’s a great sleeper. He goes to bed at 11:30 p.m. and gets up about 8 am. He’s a little fussy right now because he’s teething.”

Both Amy and Tammy are still on their weight loss journeys. Amy revealed that she’s “lost all my baby weight.” She added, “I’m still going hard with my diet, eating mostly grilled chicken and salad.” Tammy noted that she’s “excited” about her weight loss journey in 2021. “I feel joyful because I know this is my year!” she said.

Tammy recently came out as pansexual in an episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters. The reality star said she wasn’t nervous about opening up like that on the show at all. “I wasn’t afraid to come out because I knew Jerry would be okay with it, and I was hoping to be able to be a spokesperson for other people. I want people to know it’s okay to be who you are and love whoever you want to,” Tammy told HollywoodLife. As far as her relationship status with Jerry, Tammy teased, “I can’t answer that question just yet, but Jerry and I have had a decent relationship. He got along with my family pretty well, and I’m glad I’ve had him in my life.” The season finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Monday on TLC.