‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shows Off New Weight Loss Photos & Fans Flood Her With Love

Tammy Slaton posted a pair of selfies showing off how far she’s come in her weight loss journey on Instagram on Monday, April 10. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, posted two photos of herself showing how much weight she’s lost, and tons of fans left kind comments complimenting her on how great she looks and praising her for how far she’s come.

In the photos, Tammy sported a light pink t-shirt with a cartoon character on it, and sported a pair of glasses with rectangular frames. She also had a nasal cannula in for oxygen. The reality star frequently shares photos from her weight-loss journey on social media.

In the comment section, tons of fans left encouraging messages for the 1000-Lb. Sisters star. “It’s been amazing seeing your consistency within your health journey. Soon enough you’ll be approved for skin removal and just know we are all rooting for you! Proud of you!” one fan wrote.

Another fan noted that Tammy had “inspired” him on his own weight loss journey. Someone else pointed out how happy they were to see her enjoying her married life to Caleb Willingham. “I was so happy to see you get married on this last episode of your show and I am just so happy to see you doing so good lots of love,” they wrote.

The pair of selfies came months after Tammy’s health struggles were documented in her reality show. An episode revealed that she was hospitalized for carbon dioxide poisoning in January. In a followup episode, she also revealed that she almost died during her hospitalization.

In recent months, Tammy has been sharing tons of photos updating fans on her weight loss journey. Back in March, tons of fans left a lot of kind comments, hyping her up, when she posted a TikTok video of herself in a car, marking a major milestone in her health journey.