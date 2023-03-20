‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton & Husband Michael Halterman Split

Amy Slaton Halterman is about to be a single woman again. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly for a Monday, March 20 report, her husband Michael Halterman filed for divorce in Kentucky on March 13. The duo, made famous on TLC reality hit 1000 Lb Sisters, first met in high school in the early 2000s. Amy, now 35, married Michael, 40, in Nashville in March of 2019 — though Us Weekly claims they had possibly eloped two years prior to that. They welcomed their first child, Gage, in November of 2020, and shortly thereafter Amy admitted she wanted a second child.

“Yes, we want one more baby. We are hoping for a girl. Mike’s mom doesn’t have a granddaughter,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2021. Amy got her wish for another baby in July of 2022, welcoming Glenn Allen Halterman to the famous family.

Amy and Michael appeared to have an affectionate relationship. In March 2022, she took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy anniversary with a sweet PDA maternity photo. “Just wanted to take the time out and wish my wonderful husband a very happy wedding anniversary,” she captioned the post. “I love you so much!!!”

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me,” Amy said during the show’s 2020 premiere. “Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now. I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

In January of 2021, she shared a sweet gift from her husband — a Nightmare Before Christmas inspired ring. “My hubby got my new ring,” she captioned a pic of the ring. “Nightmare before Christmas. On the inside it says true love never dies.”

In February of 2022, before they welcomed their second child, Amy explained why she loved Michael. “He loves me and supports me,” she told The Sun. “He don’t care [sic] how much I weigh, how much I lose. He don’t care. He just wants me and the babies to be healthy. He’s excited about being a dad again, [but] secretly he wanted a girl.”