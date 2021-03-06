‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Preview: Amy Hopes Gage Is The ‘Motivation’ Tammy Needs To ‘Lose The Weight’

Tammy finally gets the chance to meet baby Gage in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ finale. Amy tells Tammy that she hopes Gage inspires her to lose the weight.

Amy has given birth to baby Gage, and now she wants her son to meet her sister. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 8 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Amy brings her son over to introduce him to Tammy. “I love Tammy and this is a moment I’ve been waiting on my whole life, for her to meet my son,” Amy says in this EXCLUSIVE preview.

When Amy walks in with Gage, Tammy lights up. “Finally, after all this time. I get to see Jelly Bean!” Tammy says. Amy brings Gage to Tammy, and she cradles him in her arm. “Gage looks like a little bitty football compared to Tammy,” Amy admits.

Tammy is absolutely smitten with Gage. “Look at that face,” Tammy gushes. Amy loves seeing Tammy bond with her sister. “It’s kind of cool to see Tammy clicking with Gage so early,” Amy says. “I think Gage has a bond with her because he heard her voice when he was in the womb so he’s got that bond. He knows who Aunt Tammy is.”

Later, Amy and Tammy are filming their confessional. Tammy is holding Gage on her chest. “Me and Gage are both here for you. I just hope he gives you the motivation to lose the weight,” Amy tells Tammy. Tammy simply replies, “One step at a time.” Tammy has struggled to lose the weight she needs to in order to have the weight loss surgery that Amy has already had.

Amy welcomed Gage in Nov. 2020 via C-section. The reality star revealed to HollywoodLife that her post-birth recovery has been going fairly well. “Where they cut me for my C-section healed up nicely,” Amy said. “It only hurt for a few days. But where they gave me medicine in my back hasn’t stop hurting. It feels like something’s putting a knife in it.” The season finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters will air March 8 at 10 p.m. on TLC.