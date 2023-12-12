‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton’s Husband Caleb Willingham Was Worried She’d ‘Leave’ Him Before His Tragic Death

Image Credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton’s life is turning around. In the 1000-Lb. Sisters premiere, Tammy opens up about her new husband Caleb Willingham. “I’m really happy with Caleb. He’s the best thing that has possibly ever happened to me,” she gushes in the December 12 premiere.

It’s been 2 months since Caleb and Tammy got married. They’re able to sleep in the same room in rehab, but the doctors won’t let them sleep in the same bed for “safety reasons.”

Tammy reveals that she and Caleb have been making big strides together. “Caleb and I have been losing weight and reaching goals,” she says. “Caleb has been walking more. And now I’m like 430 pounds. That’s almost 300 pounds in less than 15 months.”

The reality star has gotten her trach out. Now that she’s hit this goal, she gets to go home. However, Caleb isn’t able to get his trach out. If he doesn’t get the trach out, he can’t leave rehab with her.

“I can’t imagine walking out of this place without my husband,” Tammy admits. Caleb tells her, “I don’t want to hold you back, and I feel like I let you down.” Caleb says he would “never in a million years” ask her to stay with him. Tammy wants to go home, and he’s not going to prevent her from doing so.

“I let the world pass me by, biggest part of my life, because of my weight. It’s just I’m not mentally prepared to leave you,” Tammy says to Caleb. As she’s about to leave rehab, Tammy tells her husband that meeting him was “the best thing that ever happened in my life.”

She continues, “Please get that out. The trach. Come home to me.” Caleb responds, “I want to go with you so bad, but I don’t wanna be a burden.”

In a separate interview, Caleb confesses his biggest fears about Tammy leaving rehab to go home. “I know that this is it,” he says. “The last time I’m going to see Tammy in this room. The last time I hold my wife’s hand, that I’ll kiss her. In my head, all that I keep saying is, ‘Tammy’s gonna leave you. Tammy doesn’t think that you’re enough.'” Before she goes, Caleb recites the poem he wrote for Tammy.

Caleb and Tammy’s marriage was short-lived. The couple got married in November 2022. Caleb passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2023. He was only 40 years old. New episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters air Tuesdays on TLC.