‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shows Off Skeleton Halloween Costume After Dramatic Weight Loss

Image Credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton was ready for Halloween fun amid her weight loss journey. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 37, had two costumes to celebrate the holiday, and she showed fans both of them in a clip shared on her social media. Set to Ivan Ooze’s creepy 2023 single “Ghosts,” Tammy showed fans how well her weight loss is going as she turned around and showed off both of the costumes.

The first costume that Tammy modeled was a skeleton outfit with a few colorful additions mixed in with the bones. For the second outfit, she was dressed as Egyptian royalty with a gold top and a black skirt. She also had long, dangling earrings on that flowed as she turned around. In each of the clips, she had a huge smile on, and you could tell she was very proud of her weight loss journey.

In the comments both on Instagram and TikTok, fans hyped Tammy up and complimented how great she looked. “Happy Halloween! How much fun are you having getting to pick out costumes now? Love seeing this,” one person wrote. “I bet it feels so good to look so good in a Halloween costume and to be able to do a 360!!! Woohoo Tammy!” another fan said.

Tammy lost about 300 pounds during her weight loss journey. She’s often posted selfies and videos showing off how far she’s come, and fans regularly hop in the comments to show support for her. At the end of September, she opened up about her dieting techniques that have helped her along the way. “Oh, you [eat] proteins, low carbs, no sugars, no pop, portion control,” she wrote in response to one commenter, asking about her tips.

Back in May, Tammy also hit another milestone in her weight loss journey. She was able to stop using her walker to help her get around. She’s also been able to stop using her oxygen tube during the day. She opened up about how she’s been feeling in a June interview with People. “I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am,” she said.