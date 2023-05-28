‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Posts 1st Photos Without Oxygen Tube & ‘Filters’ After Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton, 36, is proudly showing off her incredible weight loss after surgery. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star took to Instagram on Saturday to share new photos of herself without the oxygen tube she usually wears. She also revealed that she didn’t use “filters” when taking the selfies.

“6 beautiful photos of myself without filters,” she wrote in the caption of the post. It included several snapshots of her wearing a white top with a red floral design under a dark blue denim jacket. She also wore her glasses and had her curly hair down.

Many of Tammy’s followers shared supportive comments in response to the new photos, including her weight loss surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith. “So proud of you❤️,” he wrote. A second follower wrote, “Gosh I like you even better without the filters! You look even more beautiful! ☺️” and a third shared, “Love a natural look. True beauty ❤️ you’ve done so well on your journey.”

Tammy’s weight loss photos come after she shared parts of her journey on the latest season of her TLC show. She spent time at a weight loss facility in Ohio and started out needing to drop from 717 lbs. to 515 lbs. to get the surgery. She ended up dropping down to 534 lbs and was able to go forward with the procedure.

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” Tammy said in the Feb. 7 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters. “I’m like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

Just a few weeks ago, she was seen walking after the surgery. Although she would usually use a walker or a wheelchair to help her whenever she went out, she wasn’t using either, impressing and inspiring many fans. She looked content in a casual outfit that included a sweater and pants as she picked up groceries at Sam’s Club and went through a Starbucks drive-thru in her home state of Indiana.