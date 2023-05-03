‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Reveals She Can Now Stand Out Of Wheelchair After Weight Loss: Photos

Tammy Slaton, 36, has hit a major milestone in her weight loss journey. She was seen standing without the help of a wheelchair in a new series of photos that her sister Amy Slaton-Halterman, 35, shared on Instagram on Monday, May 1. Tammy has been giving fans updates in her weight loss journey, and many people are now celebrating the latest milestone.

In the photos, Tammy was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a skeleton on the front as well as matching black pants and shoes. In the photos, she posed alongside her 1,000 Lb. Sisters co-star Amy and smiled with other friends, and she was standing without her wheelchair in sight. Amy was also seen wearing a black top and leggings in the photos. Tammy and Amy both had huge smiles on and seemed like they were having a great time laughing with their pals.

In the caption, Amy wrote about what a wonderful time the two of them had spending the evening with their friends. “Had a blast last night . totally embarrassed myself but it was fun. Now to go pick up my boys.. can’t wait to see my new friends again we love y’all,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Fans cheered on Tammy in the comment section, noting how big of a deal it was that she could stand without her wheelchair. “Seeing Tammy stand on her own is so heartwarming. Proud of y’all’s progress,” one person wrote. Another called it a “Big W” for her journey.

Tammy has regularly shown off updates about her weight loss journey on her Instagram, and she often posts selfies, showing her progress. Fans have celebrated the milestones she’s hit along the way, including when she was able to ride in the car after losing weight.

The 1,000 Lbs-Sisters star being able to stand on her own is such a great success on her health journey. Tammy did suffer a serious health scare early in 2023, when she was hospitalized when she stopped breathing. She admitted that she was afraid that she almost died in the season premiere of the show.”“I think me hitting my rock bottom has opened my eyes. I have to get better. This is my last chance. I just don’t understand why God saved me again,” she said on the show.