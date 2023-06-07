‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says She’s ‘Thankful To Be Alive’ After Drastic Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton, 36, who stars on TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters told PEOPLE on Jun. 7, that she’s happy “to be alive” amid her weight loss journey. The 36-year-old underwent bariatric surgery in 2022 after having a “near-death” experience before her weight loss transformation. “I wised up and got my surgery,” Tammy told the outlet. “I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime.”

Even though the TLC personality now can go without an oxygen machine during the day, she makes sure to have it nearby in case she feels she is struggling to breathe. “Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine,” Tammy explained. “I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.” At the end of the interview, she quipped at how joyful she has been amid her weight loss. “I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am,” she concluded.

Most recently, Tammy took to Instagram to share a series of selfies and proudly showed off that was not wearing her oxygen tube. “6 beautiful photos of myself without filters,” she captioned the carousel of photos on May 27. In the post, Tammy rocked a denim jacket and a white top. She completed the look with her go-to metal frame eyewear. Soon after she shared the post with her 515K followers, many of them gushed over her transformation in the comments.

“You don’t need filters. You have beautiful skin. I would love you to get a sassy red pixie cut. Would be so cute on you,” one admirer quipped, while another added, “Gosh I like you even better without the filters! You look even more beautiful!” One fan made sure to point out that Tammy was not wearing her oxygen tube. “The oxygen is gone!!!! 🙌 you’re looking beautiful ❤️,” they exclaimed to the starlet. Prior to that, on May 4, Tammy made headlines after she was pictured walking without a walker or wheel chair while running errands. During that outing, she rocked a long-sleeved grey shirt and black sweatpants that she styled with colorful slippers.

Aside from her health journey, Tammy has been reportedly dating TikTok star Greg Morgan, 25, per The US Sun. Tammy married Caleb Willingham in Nov. 2022, per PEOPLE, however they are reportedly in the middle of a divorce. A source told The US Sun that Tammy and her new fling met on a dating app and that they “immediately hit it off.” Despite this, Greg took to TikTok on May 13 and quickly shutdown the reports to confirm they are just pals. “This is really irritating like people just cant be friends this is crazy,” he penned in the caption of the clip.