‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton, 36, Reportedly Dating TikTok Star Greg Morgan, 25, After Divorce

Tammy Slaton has reportedly found love with a younger man amid her divorce from Caleb Willingham. The 1000 Lb. Sisters star, 36, is dating 25-year-old TikTok star Greg Morgan, according to a May 11 report from The Sun. A source told the outlet that Tammy met her Indiana-based beau on a dating app and they “immediately hit it off.” The source claimed that Tammy and Greg have “been seeing each other” since April, and Greg has apparently already met Tammy’s family in Kentucky.

“They’ve been talking regularly and they seem to really like each other, but they are trying to figure out when he’ll visit again, because things get tough around her filming schedule,” a source told The Sun. A second source added, “Tammy is shy around him and didn’t want to eat in front of him. She said she finds him very attractive.”

Tammy reportedly split from her husband Caleb only five months after their November 2022 wedding. On May 1, The Sun reported that Tammy was in the process of filing from divorce. The TLC star met Caleb when they were patients at a rehab facility in Ohio. Allegedly, the couple broke up because of Caleb’s recent weight gain.

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” a source close to Tammy told The Sun. “He has gained 30 lbs and hasn’t been working his program. They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack.” The insider also claimed that Tammy’s sisters Amy and Amanda “were encouraging” her to end the marriage.

Tammy isn’t the only member of her family currently dealing with marriage problems. Her sister and co-star Amy, 35, is going through a breakup with her husband of four years, Michael Halterman. Michael filed for divorce from the reality star in Kentucky on March 13, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. Amy met Michael in high school in the early 2000s. They got married in Nashville in March of 2019, though it’s been rumored that they eloped two years prior to that.