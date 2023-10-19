‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Rocks Jeans in New Video as She Continues Her Weight Loss Journey

Image Credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton looked great as she continued on her weight loss journey in a selfie video on Instagram on Wednesday, October 18. As “Left, Right, Left” by DJ Drama played, Tammy, 37, showed off her progress as she rocked a pair of blue jeans and a camo top. As the song went on, she started lip-syncing to the track and did a little dance, clearly proud of how she’s been doing on her weight loss journey.

In the comments, fans also hyped the 1000-Lb. Sisters star up and left supportive notes, complimenting how good she looked. “I’ve never been more proud of a stranger,” a fan wrote. “She’s in jeans baby!! Love uuu,” another follower wrote. “Love seeing you up and doing so much better Tammy,” one person wrote.

Tammy has been very open with her fans about her weight loss journey, showing photos and videos along the way. Tons of people have been leaving supportive comments and cheering her on as she continues on the journey. Back in September, she revealed her diet to a fan who asked in response to a comment. “Oh, you [eat] proteins, low carbs, no sugars, no pop, portion control,” she wrote. She also posted a few selfies of herself without any filters, showing her natural look.

Back in August, Tammy celebrated losing 300 pounds with a selfie showing off how much weight she had shed. She opened up about how glad she was to be down the weight in a June interview with People. She also revealed that her doctor cleared her to not have to be on oxygen. “I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am,” she said.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star did suffer a devastating loss in July, when her husband Caleb Willingham died at 40. She mourned his passing in a statement to People. “He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb, he became my guardian angel, and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” she said.