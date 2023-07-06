‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Cries Over Caleb Willingham’s Death: ‘I Miss Him’

Tammy Slaton is absolutely devastated over the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham. The reality star took to TikTok to give fans an update on how she’s doing just days after the tragedy. She was in tears in the clip, but said she was touched by the support she’d been receiving from fans, and wanted to make a video to thank them. Specifically, she was responding to one fan who said that Jesus would “be with [her] every step of the way through this difficult time.”

@tammyslaton2020 Replying to @sandracrause8 im sorry im crying but just because im crying doesn’t mean im not strong ive got this familystrongforcaleb🪽🩵💜🪽 ♬ original sound – Tammy slaton

Through her tears, Tammy said, “I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this. I’m having stages of grief.” She also admitted that she and Caleb were “having problems” in their marriage at the time of his death, but that she was still hurting. “I loved that man,” she insisted. “I still do. I miss him like crazy.”

Tammy said that she wouldn’t be sharing details about what happened to Caleb because it’s “really personal,” but thanked her fans for showing support. She added, “I know he’s looking down on me and he’s not in pain anymore. I know he’s in a better place. Again, thank you all and I love you from the bottom of my heart. Believe it or not, he really loved you all, too.”

After meeting at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in 2022, Tammy and Caleb got engaged in October and were married by November. She confirmed his death in a statement on July 1. “I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” she told PEOPLE. “He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb, he became my guardian angel, and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The exact status of Caleb and Tammy’s relationship before his death is unclear, as it was reported that they had broken up in the months before he died. In addition to her statement, Tammy also took to Instagram to mourn Caleb’s death. She shared a series of photos of them together, which she captioned, “RIP sweet angel, you will forever be missed and loved so much. Thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness.”