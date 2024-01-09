‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Caleb Willingham Vows to ‘Fight’ as Tammy Slaton Warns Him His Health Is ‘Life or Death’

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham get honest with each other when she goes to see in him rehab during the January 9 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters. It’s been 2 months since they’ve seen each other. They have a sweet reunion before Caleb asks Tammy to come with him to be weighed. He had been 537 at his last weigh-in, and he clocks in at 524.6 pounds.

“I’m conflicted,” Caleb admits. “On one hand, I’ve lost 12.5 pounds. But in my head and in my heart, I know that I should be below 500. It’s all lack of discipline on my part.”

Caleb wants to get below 500 pounds so he can get weight loss surgery and ultimately have his trach removed. “I really am proud of him for maintaining under 525. But to be honest, it’s a little concerning,” Tammy says.

When Tammy goes to Caleb’s room, she spots a basket full of snacks. She admits that her “heart sank” seeing the snacks. “He can’t have that many snacks and still want to come home,” she says.

Caleb is disappointed in himself for not meeting his weight loss goal. “I don’t wanna be the reason for stress and burdens,” he tells Tammy. “I wanna be the reason that things help get fixed and easier for you. And I haven’t done that. And I feel like sh*t for it. It’s easier to jump in and just eat a bunch of junk than to talk to you.”

Tammy feels like Caleb isn’t “coping” with the fact that she had to leave rehab. She wants to remain encouraging so he can meet his goal and come home to her.

“It’s not all about the snacks,” she tells her husband. “Food addiction is deadly, and I need you to understand that this is serious. It’s life or death.” Caleb responds, “I’m gonna fight. All so I can get home to you.”

Unfortunately, Caleb passed away in June 2023 at the age of 40. “I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Tammy said in a statement at the time. “He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.” New episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters air Tuesdays on TLC>