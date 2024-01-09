‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Calls Out Trolls Criticizing Her Appearance: ‘Not Helping My Confidence’

Image Credit: Courtesy of TLC

Tammy Slaton had the perfect response to a troll on TikTok who commented for her to “fix them teeth” on a video of her dancing on Sunday, January 7. Replying to the hater, the 1,000-Lb. Sisters star, 37, shut down them down by kindly asking them to keep their thoughts to themselves. “Will all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It’s not helping my confidence,” she said. “No I can’t dance. I was trying to keep my confidence, and seeing comments about my chin and my teeth, that doesn’t help.”

Tammy went on to explain that she didn’t currently have the money to “start saving to get my teeth fixed” just yet. She did tell the commenter that it was none of their business though. “I had to calm myself down before I replied to you, because I really wanted to go off on you. I really wanted to tell you if you had a true problem with my teeth then pay for them yourself, but I don’t want to be that person. I don’t want to be rude. I’m not,” she said.

While she did say that she’d calmed down, the reality star continued and said that everyone should try to be kinder to one another. “I was so misunderstood and so miserable and tired and sick. I’m trying to better my life and better myself,” she said. “It doesn’t make me feel any better when people are not even just mean. I’ve noticed a lot of people will comment on other people’s videos and like trash them. We should be lifting up each other.”

Tammy then acknowledged that she realized that it was a “hate comment,” but she reassured fans that she wouldn’t let them drag her down. “Why hate? Why? Why can’t you just appreciate the hard work I’ve put in? Why can’t you just appreciate the fact that I’m still alive? Yeah, I have flaws. I’m human,” she said. “I’m not going to let you or anybody else ruin my day.”

Despite the hater, Tammy has really been on a roll for bettering herself. She’s been on a weight loss journey, and she’s managed to lose about 300 pounds. Throughout the journey, she’s given fans updates along the way, sharing photos and videos on social media.