‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Recalls the Heartbreaking Moment She Found Out Husband Caleb Willingham Had Died

Image Credit: Courtesy of TLC

Tammy Slaton opened up about when she learned about her husband Caleb Willingham’s death in a new interview with People, published on Wednesday, December 13. Caleb died at 40 in July. His cause of death is unknown, but he was still in the same rehab facility where he’d met Tammy, 37. They were both there to treat obesity.

Tammy said that she was curled up when she got word of her husband’s declining health, and shortly after one of Caleb’s friends let her know of his passing. “I was sitting in the fetal position,” she told the outlet. “I got a text message from his friend up there and the text said, ‘Caleb’s not doing good. They’re in there working on him.’ 20 minutes later he texted me back and said he was gone.”

The 1,000-Lb. Sisters star also shared that she had his ashes made into a necklace and ring, which helps her feel closer to him. “He’s going to live on now forever because his memory is encapsulated,” she explained. “Knowing that he’s with me, it’s helping me pass the day. I find myself grabbing my necklace and holding it a lot. When I take off my jewelry, I feel like it’s weird, separation anxiety. I start panicking.”

Tammy also said that she looked back on episodes of the show when she thinks of Caleb, and she can “see what made me happy again.”

After Caleb’s death, Tammy paid tribute to him in a statement to People. “He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” she said at the time. A few days after her husband’s death, she posted an emotional video on TikTok, where she cried about his passing. “I miss him like crazy,” she said.