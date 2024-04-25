Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Benny Blanco Recalls the Moment He Fell ‘in Love’ With Her

Benny Blanco has become the Internet’s favorite boyfriend. Ever since Selena Gomez revealed they were together in December 2023, the music producer, 36, found himself at the center of attention among her fans. Now that they’ve been together for nearly a full year, Benny recalled the moment he realized that he was “in love” with the Wizards of Waverly Place star, 31.

“I was the last one to know,” he told WSJ Magazine in an interview that was published on Thursday, April 25. “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love.’”

Elsewhere in his interview, Benny discussed his other passion aside from music: cooking. In fact, this is one of his and Selena’s favorite pastimes, he mentioned earlier this year.

Selena and Benny had worked together for several years. He was listed as a collaborator on her album Revival, specifically for her hit song “Same Old Love.” Not only that, but the two also appeared together in Benny’s 2019 music video for “I Can’t Get Enough.” Nevertheless, neither of them caught feelings until later in their collaborative relationship. They officially began dating in June 2023 but kept their romance quiet for several months.

After going public with their relationship late last year, Selena and Benny have given fans small glimpses into their life together. They attended the January 2024 Golden Globe Awards, and the Only Murders in the Building star has shared multiple pictures of their sweetest moments to social media.

Most recently, Selena shared her and Benny’s best PDA-filled moments in an Instagram carousel post in honor of her boyfriend’s birthday. From funny polaroids to countless kisses, the Rare Beauty founder included as much romance content as possible for the tribute.

“Happy birthday, baby!” Selena wrote in March. “Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you.”

Despite sharing some of their relationship with the public, Selena has made sure to protect her and Benny’s privacy. After releasing her latest single, “Love On” in February, Apple Music’s Zane Lowe asked about her love life.

“I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she explained. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel, and it’s been really lovely, and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”