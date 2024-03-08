Selena Gomez Unveils New PDA Photos With Boyfriend Benny Blanco in Birthday Tribute

Selena Gomez is celebrating her boyfriend Benny Blanco‘s birthday. The fan-favorite pair were seen in new snapshots kissing — and even licking each other — in a new Instagram carousel that the 31-year-old actress shared. Apart from the pictures, she made sure to shout-out Benny’s best qualities.

“Happy birthday baby!” she captioned her post on Thursday, March 7. “Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you.”

Earlier this week, Benny, 36, discussed how he and Selena spend time together at home.

“We always cook together, it’s not, like, just for her show,” he gushed during an appearance on TalkShopLive. “She’s an incredible cook. We have so much fun. All we do is eat.”

As a perfect gentleman would, the record producer revealed he brought the Only Murders in the Building star some lunch after she began filming the show’s fourth season.

“She loves soup. So, she was shooting a show yesterday, and I made a little soup, and I brought it over to her,” Benny said. “She’s a huge steak fan too. She always asks for steak, and she always asks for these little perfect fried potatoes.”

Selena also complimented her boyfriend’s cooking skills while sitting down with The Infatuation for its “Questions on the Side” segment. “He even, like, makes an amazing steak,” she pointed out.

Selena just released her single “Love On” last month, which many Selenators think is about her relationship with Benny. With the music video’s Parisian vibes to its visuals of delicious food and romance, Selena was asked during her Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe what inspired her to write the lyrics, which she wrote while spending time in Paris.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series star said in February, referring to finding love with someone special. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel, and it’s been really lovely, and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

Selena debuted her newfound love at the end of 2023. The two had already been dating for half a year at that point, and they’ve been going strong ever since. The Disney Channel alum brought Benny to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in January, where she was nominated for Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series. Though she lost, Selena shared a picture of her and Benny making out to her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “I won,” across the sweet image.