Selena Gomez Rocks Nothing but a Bathrobe While Lounging in Seaside Hotel Room in Sexy ‘Love On’ Music Video

Selena Gomez looked pampered, then fashionable, in her new music video for her latest track, “Love On.” In the video, which you can view below, the Only Murders in the Building star, 31, cradled a dog while rocking a hot pink dress and deliberately ignoring a crowd of couples making out on an ornate staircase. She was also shown in a lacy blue halter dress and fascinator having her nails done at a cafe table, and lounging on a green couch in a fancy black dress and hat while imitating a painting above her.

In another clip, she was shown lounging in nothing but a white bathrobe and diamond necklace as she enjoyed a giant croissant, took a phone call, and took in the seaside scenery at an open window in a lavish hotel. She also donned a pair of white statement sunglasses and appeared completely relaxed and in her element as she belted out the track.

“Wait ’til I turn my love on (Wait ’til I turn my love on) /I’m no cheap thrill/ I’m a roller coaster ride, baby, jump on/Come on, come on/ ‘Cause, baby, if you can’t tell (Baby, if you can’t tell)/ You’re what I wanna love on, oh,” she sings, hinting at a luxury lifestyle.

“Why are we conversing over this steak tartare/ When we could be somewhere other than here/ Making out in the back of the car/ Or we could make a memoir/ On the back wall of the last stall in the bathroom at the bazaar,” the song continues, before launching into the chorus again.

The song was inspired by the singer’s affinity for Paris, according to PEOPLE magazine — and Selena references the destination in the lyrics. In fact, over the past weekend, the Rare Beauty Founder shared pics from a quick getaway to Paris — including a snapshot of a luxurious bubble bath. “40 hours. Paris. LOVE ON 2/22,” she captioned the photo collection, promoting the song ahead of its release in a February 19 Instagram post.