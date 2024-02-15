‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4: Everything We Know From the Release Date to Cast Details

Hulu’s hit comedy series Only Murders in the Building was renewed for a fourth season on the same day that the season 3 finale aired. Now that Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short’s amateur detectives will be back, viewers want to know when they can stream the upcoming season. Keep reading to find out more about the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building!

When Will ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 Be Released?

Season 4 does not have a release date. Production on the show was impacted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which ended in September 2023 and November 2023, respectively.

Previous seasons aired throughout the summertime. Season 1 premiered in August 2021, season 2 returned in June 2022 and season 3 started streaming in August 2023.

What Happened During the Season 3 Finale?

Fans-favorite detectives Charles (Steve), Oliver (Martin) and Mabel (Selena) teamed up once again to investigate the mysterious death of Paul Rudd’s character, Ben Glenroy — a famous action movie star who was supposed to lead the Broadway production Death Rattle Dazzle. Meryl Streep played Loretta, a struggling actress and Ben’s castmate. Jesse Williams played Tobert, Ben’s camera operator for his documentary and Mabel’s love interest.

The star-studded show ended by revealing who killed Ben. The play’s producer, Cliff, got into a fight with Ben and accidentally killed him by knocking him down an elevator shaft. Cliff’s mother, Donna, tried to take the blame to protect her son. She also was revealed to have tried to poison Ben before opening night of the production.

And that wasn’t all for the finale! Jane Lynch left audiences on the edge of their seats when her character, Sazz, was shot in the chest. She then tried to spell something out on the floor of Charles’ home in her own blood, but the screen quickly cut to black.

Where Will Season 4 Take Place?

At the Television Critics Association panel on February 10, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich revealed that the early scripts for season 4 have the show taking place in Los Angeles, rather than New York City. The move to the West Coast was teased at the end of season 3, when Loretta landed a job in L..A.

“I’m very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles,” Craig said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I’m really excited about.”

According to Deadline, season 4 will begin with Charles, Oliver, and Mabel taking a trip to L.A. before returning to the Arconia in NYC to search for Saz’s killer.

Who Is in the Season 4 Cast?

Selena, Martin and Steve will be joined by at least one A-list star in season 4. It was announced that Molly Shannon landed a recurring role in the comedy series on February 14. Molly is playing a high powered LA business woman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in NY, according to Deadline. Molly shared the big news on Instagram and wrote, “I’m so excited. Can’t wait to be in that FANCY building!!”

Since Paul, Meryl, and Jesse were effective casting choices, the streaming giant will most likely bring in more celebrities to its fourth season. There’s a chance that those three stars could reprise their roles in season 4.

Showrunner John Hoffman weighed in about the possibility during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“There is no greater hope for me. I love them both, Jesse and Meryl, everyone,” John told the publication on Tuesday, October 3. “I mean, for God’s sakes, I would bring Paul back if we can. Listen, I would bring everyone back, and that might happen. Victims, killers, they’re all able to play in the landscape within this sort of certain narrative ways we can tell our stories.”