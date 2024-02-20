Selena Gomez Shares Super Sexy Bubble Bath Photo From Her Paris Getaway

Selena Gomez gave her followers a glimpse into her fabulous trip to Paris. The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, shared an Instagram post on February 19 with several photos from her European getaway, including one snapshot of her naked in a bathtub. Selena had her back facing the camera as she held her arms in the air while sitting in the tub filled with soapy bubbles. The “Single Soon” singer’s reflection was visible in the hotel mirror in the photo.

Selena’s other less-steamy photos featured her exploring the City of Light. In one photo, Selena strutted down the street with the Eiffel Tower a bit of distance behind her. The Rare Beauty founder enjoyed a croissant and coffee while sitting at a cafe in another photo. Selena wore all-black for the chic Paris photos.

The pop star captioned her post, “40 hours. Paris. LOVE ON 2/22.” Selena’s new song, “Love On,” comes out on Thursday, February 22.

Selena seemingly went to Paris without her boyfriend Benny Blanco, who wasn’t in any of the photos from her IG post. She confirmed her relationship with the 35-year-old record producer on social media in December, and they recently celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together. For the romantic holiday, Selena shared a cute selfie of the couple and she wrote, “I love you,” alongside the image.

Selena and Benny have known each other for years from working together in the music industry. Benny was even a producer on Selena’s song “Single Soon” which came out in August 2023. By that time, the couple was already dating. Selena announced her new song, “Love On,” on February 15 amidst the anticipation for her upcoming third album, which is expected to be released this year.

Back in 2022, Selena revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that she had already written 24 songs for her new album. She also teased what the upcoming record will be about. “It’ll just be fun stories of me living my life and going on dates and having conversations with myself,” she said. “I feel like it’s going be an album that’s like, ‘Oh, she’s not in that place anymore; she’s actually just living life.’ “