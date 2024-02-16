Selena Gomez Shares Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie After Spending Valentine’s Day With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez may be the boss of her own cosmetic brand, but the rare beauty lies in her makeup-free moments. The 31-year-old Golden Globe Award nominee posed for a new selfie recently, in which she showed off her natural facial features. In the picture, Selena wore her hair down in a tousled style, and she wore a gray cardigan while flashing her simile for the camera.

The Only Murders in the Building actress shared the fresh-faced shot to her Instagram Stories shortly after celebrating her first Valentine’s Day with boyfriend Benny Blanco, whom she has been dating since mid-2023.

Although she’s been enjoying her newfound romance with the record producer, Selena has been busy with her other projects. From a Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series to attending multiple award shows, the Disney Channel alum somehow finds the time to attend events for her makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

Last month, Selena appeared at Rare Beauty’s Find Comfort Body collection in Beverly Hills, where she sported an all-white pantsuit for the occasion.

Launching her own cosmetic company didn’t just stem from an interest in cosmetics. In October 2023, Selena opened up to Fast Company for an interview focusing on the Rare Impact Fund, which strives to unpack the societal standards of beauty and raise awareness about mental health.

“I wanted there to be a conversation started. I wasn’t ashamed, and I wanted it to lead to something healing,” Selena said at the time, referring to her bipolar diagnosis. “When I was younger, I thought I could save the world.”

While reflecting on her profound 2022 documentary, My Mind & Me, Selena pointed out her “responsibility” to young girls as a public figure.

“It breaks my heart to hear a girl come up to me and say, ‘I was so close to taking my life, but when I watched your documentary, I couldn’t imagine doing that anymore,’” she recalled while in tears. “That’s the coolest gift, but yeah, look at me [motioning to her tears]. It’s crazy to have that responsibility.”

Selena also reflected on how she sees herself, noting that she views other celebrities as “goddesses” yet wants to stay true to herself by embracing self-love.

“I look at someone like a Beyoncé, and I am amazed. My jaw drops. Every part of her is just impeccable, and it’s just so beautiful,” she continued. “I went to her show and was blown away. But I’m just not that, and that’s OK. I’m me, and I’m a little silly, but I also like being sexy and fun, and I also want to do good with the time I have here. We need goddesses like Beyoncé and Adele. But I’m just happy to be your best friend.”