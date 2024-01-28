Selena Gomez Looks Gorgeous in Makeup-Free Selfies as She Relaxes at a Cabin

Selena Gomez, 31, captured the attention of her many Instagram followers when she shared three new makeup-free selfies on Sunday. The singer posed outside of what appeared to be a cabin as trees were behind her. She wore a light gray and white checkered blazer that looked comfortable and soft, and had her shoulder-length hair down.

The beauty, who smiled in one of the photos, captioned the post with just the world emoji and instantly received compliments from followers. “Most gorgeous face ever,” one follower wrote, while another called her a “pretty girl.” Selena’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, also left a comment that included three heart-eyed emoji faces.

Selena’s latest makeup-free selfies come after she made headlines for being seen in behind-the-scenes photos taken during filming on the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place sequel. The talented actress posed with her costars and looked as happy as could be. They all appeared to be at a dinner table as they hung out and the photos got many fans of the original series super excited.

When Selena’s not making headlines for her photos or acting projects, which includes her role on Only Murders in the Building, she’s doing so for her romance with Benny. The lovebirds went public with their relationship in December 2023 and haven’t been shy about showing off PDA in photos and on outings ever since. Selena, who admitted the romance started six months before she announced it, also said the music producer is “better than anyone” she’s ever been with.

In a recent interview, which was published shortly after she and Benny went public, Selena revealed how she was working on balancing self-respect and her love for others. “Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it’s a bit of both,” she told Vogue México y Latinoamerica. “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”